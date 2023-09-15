Multiple MAGA Republicans signal they're ready to give Kevin McCarthy the boot

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) days really could be numbered amid continued infighting among his own caucus.

CNN reports that multiple members of the hardline House Freedom Caucus say they're on board with passing a motion to vacate the speaker's chair, which would remove House Speaker Kevin McCarthy from his position.

Although McCarthy earlier this week dared Rep. Matt Gaetz's bluff on trying to oust him, several Republicans who spoke with CNN signaled that it is a real possibility.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

“I agree with a lot of what [Gaetz] said and more importantly, so do my voters,” Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ) said of Gaetz's speech this week denouncing McCarthy even after McCarthy caved to Gaetz's demands to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) echoed Crane's sentiment and said that "I would support it if somebody brings" a motion to vacate.

The problem for McCarthy is that he simply cannot afford to lose many votes, especially if Democrats are unanimous in supporting the motion to vacate.

"If all Democrats support the move, as many of them are signaling they would, it would take just five Republicans to succeed, thrusting the House into chaos," reports CNN. "At that point, the House would be paralyzed until a new speaker is elected."