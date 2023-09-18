Kevin McCarthy in 'multifaceted danger' as new bid to keep government open already looks doomed
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) -- (Photo by Saul Loeb for AFP)

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy spent the weekend crafting a plan to avert a government shutdown -- but that plan already appears doomed amid resistance from many caucus hardliners.

Punchbowl News writes that "the danger... for McCarthy is multifaceted" as he tries to whip reluctant Republicans to pass a continuing resolution aimed at keeping the government open for an additional month.

One GOP source tells Punchbowl News that passing the continuing resolution, which was negotiated over the weekend by members of the House Freedom Caucus and the Main Street Caucus, will be a "very heavy lift," especially since McCarthy can't afford to lose even five votes from his caucus.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

Additionally, the publication writes that at least one of those prospective votes, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), is unlikely to vote for the resolution no matter what due to a personal grudge against McCarthy.

"Gaetz has been telling people that he blames the speaker for a House Ethics Committee probe," the publication writes. "Whether that’s driving Gaetz is unclear, but McCarthy can’t afford a motion-to-vacate vote right now."

Added to this, McCarthy doesn't appear to have any backup plan should the continuing resolution fail, and Punchbowl News says he "may be forced to choose between staying on as speaker or avoiding a shutdown."

SmartNewsVideo