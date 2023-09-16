'Kevin McCarthy is running out of cards to play' as caucus revolts: former GOP insider
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Photo by Saul Loeb for AFP)

During an appearance on MSNBC's "The Saturday Show," former Republican Party insider Tim Miller explained that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is stuck between a rock and a hard place as he tries to placate both the moderates and the extremists in his caucus.

Buffeted by both sides over a house impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden and a battle over the upcoming budget deadline, Miller suggested the GOP leader may not remain the GOP leader much longer.

Speaking with host Jonathan Capehart, Miller cited the rebellion that is coming to a full boil as Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and McCarthy trade shots, threats and profanities.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

"Has he no choice but to bend to the will of his far-right caucus?" host Capehart pressed.

"I think I can compare that to parenting. that's my kind of parenting, cussing at the kids" Miller quipped. "I think he's frustrated. I think he's frustrated because he doesn't have a lot of outs."

"This impeachment deal is such a sham, obviously, it's a sham on the merits," he continued. "Actually the olive branch to the far right is also a sham --it's nothing. They already had 3 committees investigating Hunter Biden, there's a myriad of investigations of Hunter Biden. So taking an investigation and calling it an inquiry, it's the same thing."

"So, you need to credit Matt Gaetz, the guy had a point when he said this is a baby step. It's kind of a non-step at all. So I think that McCarthy's going to run out of cards to play to appease the more extreme sides of the caucus, some of whom want to shut down the government. Others just want to investigate Joe Biden and impeach him even if they have no evidence. Those are two pretty extreme and challenging agenda items that he's trying to juggle."

Watch below or at the link:

MSNBC 09 16 2023 09 07 35youtu.be

SmartNewsVideo