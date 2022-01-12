Adam Schiff slams 'weak' Kevin McCarthy for caving to extremist lawmakers after committee threats

On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) responded to the threats from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to strip Schiff and others of their committee assignments should Republicans take the House majority.

"I think the reality is McCarthy is a very weak leader," said Schiff. "And as a result, he is already being led around by the most extreme elements of his conference — the Marjorie Taylor Greenes and others that are calling for retribution because of their removal."

"The departure from precedent here was McCarthy's failure to hold his own members accountable, which, traditionally, Democratic leaders and Republican leaders have policed their own," continued Schiff. "But McCarthy's been too weak to do that, and so it required Democrats to take action when Paul Gosar was glorifying the killing of one of his colleagues. And similarly, when Marjorie Taylor Greene was spouting her conspiratorial QAnon and anti-Semitic stuff. So, you know, it — I think the precedent has been broken here, it's been broken by McCarthy."

He then suggested that it didn't matter what Democrats did because McCarthy would ultimately take orders from former President Donald Trump.

"More importantly, though ... than whatever he might do vis-à-vis Democrats and committee assignments is the fact that he will do whatever Donald Trump wants him to do, and if Donald Trump wants him to overturn the next election because Trump loses again, McCarthy will do it, and that is a real and present threat to our democracy," added Schiff.

Watch below: