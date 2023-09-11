Protesters arrested after occupying Kevin McCarthy's office to demand funding of AIDS program
A group of activists were arrested Monday for occupying House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) office.

Politico's Alice Miranda Ollstein shared videos of protesters conducting a sit-in inside the Speaker's office. The group was protesting McCarthy's failure to fund the law governing AIDS/HIV relief work in the U.S.

Photos showed Capitol Police detaining the demonstrators just moments after the protest began.

According to Politico, the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) program would continue despite funding problems if the government does not shut down, a prospect that looks increasingly likely.

"For 20 years, we've passed clean reauthorizations on a bipartisan basis to keep this program running, and this September we're at risk of it lapsing," Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) explained.

Some conservatives object to funding PEPFAR because they claim that a portion of the annual budget of $7 billion goes to abortion providers. The Biden administration denies the claim.

