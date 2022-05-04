'A crime scene': Former Trump official says new Kevin McCarthy tape is a 'bombshell'

The panel on MSNBC's Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace broke down the political and legal implications of a bombshell new audio recording showing how House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy worried that the 25th Amendment would take "too long" to remove Donald Trump from office following the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The audio was released by Jonathan Marin and Alex Burns, The New York Times reporters who authored the new book This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America's Future.

"What the President did is atrocious and totally wrong," McCarthy says in the audio recording.

Wallace played the full clip, before then discussing it with the panel.

Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy Denounces President Trump's Actions, Explores the 25th Amendment

Wallace noted that the audiotapes reveal McCarthy knew Trump was responsible for efforts to overturn the election and needed to be held accountable, but switched his tune after a visit to Mar-a-Lago in the weeks following the attacks.

Wallace wondered, "should DOJ want to know what Trump and McCarthy talked about? Because maybe what Trump told him or showed him where the White House visitor logs that had his caucus plotting a coup."

"I think that would be very relevant," former impeachment counsel Daniel Goldman replied. "And I think any conversations he had in the lead-up to Jan. 6th with [Mark] Meadows, with Don, Jr., with anyone in the Trump orbit pushing for this big wild rally on Jan. 6th, all of that would be relevant and it just goes to how massive this investigation really is, Nicolle."

Also on the panel was Miles Taylor, who served as chief of staff in the Department of Homeland Security during the Trump administration.

"So why doesn't anyone want to know what Kevin McCarthy learned at Mar-a-Lago when he decided that Trump must stay?" Wallace asked.



"I'm neither a lawyer or a prosecutor but the operative questions here are 'What did they know and when did they know it?' Because a crime happened here. This was a crime scene. This is a scheme screen against democracy, Kevin McCarthy is a witness to one of the biggest political crimes perpetrated against this country," Taylor explained.

"Those questions need to be asked and that's why this tape is a bombshell," he said.



