Kevin McCarthy sidelined out of budget negotiations by GOP senators

House minority leader Kevin McCarthy has been cut out of negotiations over a government spending bill, and he's not happy about it.

Senate leaders Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer are working toward an omnibus spending deal with House speaker Nancy Pelosi, while McCarthy is pushing for a short-term bill that would expire shortly after Republicans regain the House majority next month, reported Semafor.

“Allow the American people what they said a month ago," McCarthy said, "to change Washington as they know it today."

But senators are cutting him out of discussions, and patronizingly brushed aside his complaints by saying McCarthy should shore up his support for becoming House speaker.

“I just think for Kevin's sake, even though he's not asking for it, I think some Republicans just feel like we should relieve him of that burden,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND).

McCarthy, if he prevails over a challenge to his leadership bid, would preside over a narrow majority, and neither Democrats nor Republicans are confident he can avoid a government shutdown over the spending bill they're currently trying to finalize.

“He's running for speaker and I understand that, and he’s got a lot of dissidents, so people say what they want,” said Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL). “But I’m hoping we can pass an omnibus, fund the government, fund the military, fund the veterans.”