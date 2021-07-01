Kevin McCarthy pounded for threatening Republicans over Capitol riot commission while giving Paul Gosar a pass

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is reportedly threatening Republicans who join House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's new select committee on the January 6th Capitol riots -- even as he's given other lawmakers passes despite being featured speakers at white nationalist conferences.
Specifically, CNN's Jamie Gangel is reporting that McCarthy is threatening "to strip any GOP member of their committee assignments if they accept an offer from Pelosi to serve on 1/6 commission," despite the fact that he has opposed stripping members of committee assignments despite vastly worse transgressions.
Many commenters on Twitter noted that McCarthy hasn't taken any disciplinary action against Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who is being investigated on potential child sex trafficking charges; Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who has spouted conspiracy theories about school shootings being "false flag" operations and has compared mask mandates to the Holocaust; and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), who spoke at a white nationalist event earlier this year.
News of McCarthy's threats drew a furious reaction -- check out some responses below.
Oh, so GOP House leadership *can* use control over committee assignments to chastise members? It’s just that they t… https://t.co/KOWz1evQsc— Nicholas Grossman (@Nicholas Grossman) 1625142294.0
-we want a bipartisan committee. -okay, here it is. will you vote for it? -no. -okay, we'll create a different comm… https://t.co/Ha5leuqikc— Dennis Mersereau (@Dennis Mersereau) 1625142217.0
so hanging out with white supremacists and holocaust deniers, and being investigated for underage sex crimes is ok… https://t.co/xmAy7IHN19— darth™ (@darth™) 1625144261.0
Nothing bad happened, and we have nothing at all to hide, and if you look into it we’ll do everything we can to des… https://t.co/B3vn5mI2ut— Kevin M. Kruse (@Kevin M. Kruse) 1625144133.0
Republican leaders oppose a bipartisan commission to investigate the rioters who stormed the Capitol, beat police o… https://t.co/ro6nUbSZJi— Joe Scarborough (@Joe Scarborough) 1625143756.0
Actually, McCarthy is a witness and the committee should treat him like one. Witnesses do not get to tamper with a… https://t.co/49tL22sHuh— Julie Roginsky (@Julie Roginsky) 1625143647.0
Pay close attention to what they punish and what they don't. https://t.co/04ptNBhVey— Zack Ford (@Zack Ford) 1625143953.0
Perfectly normal thing to do... ...when you are trying to cover up a conspiracy. https://t.co/neCEtFCu8V— Christopher Bouzy (@Christopher Bouzy) 1625142658.0
Matt Gaetz is under federal investigation for sex trafficking. Louie Gohmert is palling around with QAnon. Paul G… https://t.co/3xbdlLoy7M— Jeff Sites for Congress (@Jeff Sites for Congress) 1625142526.0
For some reason, GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy really doesn’t want to get to the bottom of Antifa’s role in all this. https://t.co/vpYJXvU4kJ— southpaw (@southpaw) 1625142386.0
McCarthy is threatening to punish any Republican members who agree to help probe the January 6 insurrection but has… https://t.co/fg3xUWNQF2— Ahmed Baba (@Ahmed Baba) 1625142209.0
A Republican can keynote a white nationalist political rally and remain in good standing, but investigate the origi… https://t.co/UX3KwogatU— Christian Vanderbrouk (@Christian Vanderbrouk) 1625141978.0
It's important to think of today's iteration of the GOP not as a party or an ideology but as a revolutionary moveme… https://t.co/SPgNU9RXkS— Rick Wilson (@Rick Wilson) 1625143927.0