Kevin McCarthy pounded for threatening Republicans over Capitol riot commission while giving Paul Gosar a pass
Kevin McCarthy speaks at House press conference (screen grab)

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is reportedly threatening Republicans who join House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's new select committee on the January 6th Capitol riots -- even as he's given other lawmakers passes despite being featured speakers at white nationalist conferences.

Specifically, CNN's Jamie Gangel is reporting that McCarthy is threatening "to strip any GOP member of their committee assignments if they accept an offer from Pelosi to serve on 1/6 commission," despite the fact that he has opposed stripping members of committee assignments despite vastly worse transgressions.

Many commenters on Twitter noted that McCarthy hasn't taken any disciplinary action against Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who is being investigated on potential child sex trafficking charges; Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who has spouted conspiracy theories about school shootings being "false flag" operations and has compared mask mandates to the Holocaust; and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), who spoke at a white nationalist event earlier this year.

News of McCarthy's threats drew a furious reaction














