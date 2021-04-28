Morning Joe panelist rips Kevin McCarthy’s meaningless antics as Biden offers historic aid packages

MSNBC's Mike Barnicle ripped apart the Republican Party's message as the opposition to President Joe Biden's sweeping agenda.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) refused to endorse Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the party's third-ranking representative, as a "good fit" for GOP leadership, saying he was too focused on policy to comment -- but the "Morning Joe" contributor called that out as bogus.

"First of all, Kevin McCarthy has nothing to say," Barnicle said. "They have nothing to put on the table in opposition to what will be presented tonight, and what will be presented tonight will be historic if we take the time to think about what's going to happen tonight. It will harken back to 1964-65 and Lyndon Johnson and harken back to 1933, 1934 and Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Child care workers in this country make maybe 10, 12 bucks an hour -- that's it. Child care will revolutionize the lives of families handcuffed to institutional poverty for decades., women and their husbands, as well."

Biden is moving forward with another massive aid package while Republicans nurse petty -- and fake -- culture war grievances.

"It will transform the country if this package ever passed in total, which it probably won't, but it would transform this country," Barnicle said. "Universal pre-K, child care credits, parental leave for both the husband and a wife. There are millions and millions of families in this country who look at the rest of us, who look at the culture around them with their nose to the window. We have access, we have influence, we have money. The institutional poverty in this country is horrific, and the idea that, you know, income inequality is just talked about and passed away and editorials are written but nothing really is done about it, it is killing people both middle-class people and, especially, people who are chained to poverty."

"So tonight will be a critical and very important moment in Joe Biden's presidency, and it will be important for couple of reasons, obviously, because of the details of what he's going to propose but because he believes, truly believes that this is the way to change the country," Barnicle added. "These are people he knows, these are people he grew up with, this is what he wants to do. He's committed to doing it to getting it done and it will change the country."



