'Where is he?' Conservative bashes the 'stunning' inaction and cowardice of Kevin McCarthy

Columnist for the Bulwark, Amanda Carpenter, took House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to task for his inaction on Jan. 6 and the lies that have followed.

Speaking to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace, Carpenter pointed to some of the testimony of Gen. Mark Milley revealed by the House Select Committee that ` wanted to "kill the narrative" that Vice President Mike Pence was calling all the shots on Jan. 6 and that it was Donald Trump trying to save the Capitol.

"We need to establish the narrative that the president is still in charge," Milley claims chief of staff Mark Meadows said.

One of the things the Jan. 6 committee revealed on Monday is the draft speech for Trump to deliver on Jan. 7, claiming falsely that he called out the National Guard and the federal agents. It not only never happened, former prosecutor to Robert Mueller, but Andrew Weissmann also said that a line like that in a speech would indicate to him a cover-up was afoot.

"Tracking the McCarthy factor, I think it's stunning that he escaped the amount of scrutiny in his role and communications that day," said Carpenter. "Think about it: he was the Republican House Leader. He's on pace to be the Speaker of the House again. He had communications with Trump on that day where he got on the phone and asked Trump to send assistance. He even called Ivanka and Jared trying to get the president to send help. He was scared was the quote from Jared Kushner. Yet, Kevin McCarthy won't testify to the president's state of mind that day. What is he hiding?"

The House Select Committee asked him if he would speak to the voluntarily behind closed doors, but he refused. They then sent him a subpoena and he still refused.

"We know it was stunning he went to Mar-a-Lago and helped rehab the president," Carpenter continued. "I think his actions on Jan. 6th going from the moment to where he was calling Trump for help and then if you look at the photos that the Jan. 6th committee revealed where they show congressional leaders huddling around the phone asking Defense Secretary Chris Miller for assistance, finding a way to secure the Capitol. He's absent from those photos. Where is he?"

The House Select Committee showed a video and photos of a call that top House and Senate members had at approximately 4:45 p.m. EST on Jan. 6 with Miller asking how long it would take to secure the Capitol so that they could still certify the election. It's clear that those in the room were Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), what looks to be the backs of Sen. Chuck Grassley's (R-IA) and Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC) heads, the side of Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) and the back of an unidentified female official.

Carpenter asked, where was the House minority leader in all of those photos and videos.

"As we all know after congress resumed business, he supported the objections," she continued. "What was Kevin McCarthy doing that day? It's not a question about Trump. It's what the Republican leader was doing. Was he on board with this idea that you can't help secure the Capitol because as Gen. Milley relayed from Mark Meadows people in the White House were worried Vice President Mike Pence would get the credit? I would like to know."

