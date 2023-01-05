'What a moment of weakness!' Former GOP lawmaker mocks party after it barely avoids embarrassing Kevin McCarthy again

The House of Representatives on Wednesday night voted to adjourn, which spared Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) of the potentially humiliating prospect of losing his seventh vote to become Speaker of the House.

However, as reported by NBC News' Sahil Kapur, four Republicans joined with Democrats to vote against adjournment, which meant the GOP only won the final vote by a razor-thin two-vote margin.

Despite such a narrow victory on such a simple matter as adjourning for the second straight day without electing a Speaker, the GOP caucus burst into cheers after the final vote tally was announced.

Former Rep. David Jolly (R-FL), during an appearance on Chris Hayes' show on MSNBC, reacted to the celebration by mocking his one-time party.

"What a moment of weakness!" he exclaimed. "They're celebrating they're able to shut down the House for the, night so their leader would not face another defeat in a vote!"

Jolly went on to note that things could have been worse for McCarthy, as only four Republicans voted in favor of making him sit through yet another defeat. At the same time, McCarthy can only afford to lose four votes at a maximum, which suggests that at least four Republicans are completely dug in against him.

