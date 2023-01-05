'Meltdown mode': Supercut shows Fox News in full-blown despair over McCarthy debacle

Although Fox News has a reputation for spinning news stories in favor of the Republican Party, it seems the network has been unable to put a rosy gloss on the GOP's failure to nominate a Speaker of the House of Representatives for two consecutive days.

MSNBC's Ari Melber on Wednesday played a supercut of Fox News coverage of the House GOP's failed Speaker votes over the past two days, and most of the hosts did not pull any punches about how bad it looks for them.

"These twenty people are making Republicans look like idiots," said former House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

"House Republicans now are on the verge of becoming a total clown show," said host Sean Hannity.

"An ordinary American is sitting at home and saying, 'What the heck is wrong with these people?'" said Jeanine Pirro.

"Disaster for the Republicans," declared "Fox & Friends" host Steve Doocy. "Just a simple disaster!"

Melber, who described the reaction as being in "meltdown mode," said he was struck by how Fox News hosts made almost no effort to spin the leadership fight as good news.

Watch the video below or at this link.