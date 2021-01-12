Jake Tapper burns Kevin McCarthy to the ground for pathetic response to Trump impeachment

Republicans have struggled to find a coherent defense of Donald Trump following last week's violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has been arguing against Trump making history by being the only president to be impeached twice.

"House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy indicates to GOP there shouldn't be a vote to impeach Trump this week, arguing instead there needs to be a bipartisan commission to get all the facts first, per sources on call. He also said there should be reforms to Electoral College Act of 1887," CNN's Manu Raju reported Monday.

CNN's Jake Tapper harshly ridiculed McCarthy's position.

"We need to get to the facts, says congressman who signed on to mendacious lawsuit then voted to overturn the election based on conspiracy theories and deranged lies," Tapper tweeted Monday evening.