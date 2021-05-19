Morning Joe and Mika shame Kevin McCarthy for protecting Jan. 6 'ringleader' Donald Trump

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski shamed House minority leader Kevin McCarthy and other GOP lawmakers for blocking an investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection that endangered their own lives.

Democrats are pushing for a bipartisan commission to examine the events that got former president Donald Trump impeached for a second time, after he incited supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol in an effort to overturn his election loss, but Republicans want to muddy the waters with unrelated topics -- if they want to probe the violent assault at all.

"The California Republican issued a statement in opposition because the commission scope will be focussed on the attack on the Capitol without including protest violence by Black Lives Matter and Antifa the previous summer," Brzezinski said.

"If I may," she added, "[Rep.] Eric Swalwell has been trying to get Kevin McCarthy to meet with a Capitol cop who was injured that day just to hear his side of the story and 'Kev' doesn't have time because he's too busy trying to find other protests to mix in with this violent murderous, insurrection on our Capitol that just -- this commission just wants to look at the truth and that is what he's afraid of."

Trump himself issued a statement Tuesday opposing the commission, calling it a "Democratic trap," and Scarborough laid blame for the violence on the former president.

"You're looking right there at the guy who led the conspiracy to commit sedition, to have insurrectionists come to the Capitol that day," he said. "The worst breach of the United States Capitol since the War of 1812, and certainly the greatest threat and attack on U.S. government and what it does constitutionally since the American Civil War. Now you've been seeing one member after another on the Republican side lie and say, 'Oh, it's just tourists coming. Oh, it's just tourists.' They, of course, are lying through their teeth. They know about the police officers that were beaten and bludgeoned, close to death."

"They've seen the interviews of police officers saying that they were sure they were going to die and were begging people to stop because they had children," Scarborough added. "They've seen the pictures of police officers with their heads being smashed in doors and many being crushed and didn't think they were going to live. They've seen many people going around chanting, 'Hang Mike Pence,' looking for Mike Pence. They've seen all of that, and one member who said, 'Oh, they were just tourists,' is one of the same members who was pushing a desk up against a door going into the House Chamber, while the police had guns drawn to stop the insurrections from coming in and killing members of the House. Yes, they're lying. They don't want transparency, they don't want truth and, certainly, they are following the ringleader of the conspiracy to commit sedition against the United States government and stop the counting of the votes that day and that, of course, is Donald J. Trump."







