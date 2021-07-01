Kevin McCarthy aide says insurrection 'affected no one's lives' — and CNN host takes him to task

On CNN Thursday, Mike Shields, a strategist for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), defended the GOP opposition to a January 6 commission by claiming that the attack on the U.S. Capitol "affects no one's lives in this country" — and an outraged Poppy Harlow promptly pushed back.

"This is about politics," said Shields. "That is the answer to the question. [Commission chair] Bennie Thompson just came out and said, we may not just stick to the deadline of the end of the year, we may just keep doing this forever. That tells you everything you need to know about this. This is a political issue, and by the way, as a campaign operative, as a Republican, I'm kind of glad. If the democrats want to run on '22 about January 6, which affects no one's lives in this country every day, Republicans are going to run on securing the border—"

"Hold on, January 6 affects no one's lives in this country?" cut in Harlow incredulously.

"This commission is not going to affect people's lives," said Shields.

"How could not having answers to an ongoing threat — Mike! An ongoing threat, a life or death threat according to DHS," shot back Harlow. "Do I need to remind you what Kevin McCarthy said about Benghazi and that commission? Let's find the truth, wherever the truth takes us."

