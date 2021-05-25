'Expel her!' Americans demand Kevin McCarthy take action after he finally condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) finally went too far for House minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who condemned her Tuesday morning rant comparing vaccination passports to the Holocaust.
"Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling," McCarthy said. "Let me be clear: the House Republican Conference condemns this language."
Although Greene has been linking public health protocols with Nazis' mass extermination of Jews for the past several days, McCarthy had kept silent until Tuesday.
McCarthy's belated denunciation of Greene, however, did not satisfy many Americans who want to see him take action by expelling the QAnon-loving congresswoman from the Republican caucus.
