Kevin McCarthy slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'unacceptable' appearance at white supremacist conference

It appears that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has finally crossed a line that House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) cannot ignore.

After she appeared as a featured speaker at a white nationalist conference over the weekend, McCarthy was asked by reporter Jake Sherman if he still stood by her.

"Last week I was just in Israel," McCarthy said. "When I come back I see two colleagues who went and participated with a group that has a leader that many times gives anti-Semitic views, and led a chant for Putin. For me it was appalling and wrong."

McCarthy went on to seemingly accept Greene's explanation that she didn't know that conference host Nick Fuentes was a white nationalist, but he added that his introductory speech where he praised both Putin and Adolf Hitler should have been enough for her to walk away.

"I think with that introduction, you should've walked off stage," he said. "This is unacceptable."

McCarthy also said that he would meet with Greene later this week, although he did not say if there would be any punishment for the controversial Georgia congresswoman.