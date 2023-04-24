C-SPAN caller: 'Castrated' Kevin McCarthy had 'privates transplanted' to Marjorie Taylor Greene

A C-SPAN caller used colorful language on Monday to oppose the power that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has given Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) in the 118th U.S. Congress.
The Democratic caller, introduced as Diane, argued that Joe Biden had devoted most of his presidency to "cleaning up the horrendous mess of Donald Trump and the Republicans around the world, not just in the United States, but around the world."
"And if McCarthy wouldn't have been castrated and his privates transplanted onto Marjorie Taylor Greene," she continued, "and some of these other senators, Republican senators, that believed in the big lie, which we now know never happened, all over the country, the electorates, the whatever, this country wouldn't be so in the sewer."
McCarthy has been accused of ceding power to fringe lawmakers like Greene to hold the Speaker's office.