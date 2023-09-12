Matt Gaetz will make his move against Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday: report

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) will make his move against Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday, according to congressional reporter Annie Karni.

Gaetz has been at odds with McCarthy since the January battle for the Speaker's chair. His group of lawmakers fought against McCarthy in the post, only agreeing to withdraw their opposition after some concessions.

"Gaetz plans to deliver a floor speech laying out a detailed case against McCarthy," said Karni. "He isn't expected to call for a motion to vacate, but he is laying the groundwork for a potential move to oust him if things reach that point."

Last week, Gaetz (R-Fla.) on Tuesday dialed up pressure on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Ca.), demanding he move forward with impeachment whether other lawmakers were ready or not.

When Gaetz made a deal with McCarthy he bragged that it was a political “straitjacket.”

On Tuesday, he suggested it was time to cash in.

“I worked very hard in January to develop a toolkit for House Republicans to use in a productive and positive way. I don’t believe we’ve used those tools as effectively as we should have. We’ve got to seize the initiative. That means forcing votes on impeachment,” Gaetz said last week.

“And if @SpeakerMcCarthy stands in our way, he may not have the job long. Let’s hope he works with us, not against us.”