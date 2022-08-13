Kevin McCarthy served notice that going after Merrick Garland will blow up in his face

During an appearance on MSNBC's "The Cross Connection," former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner served notice to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) that he will regret ordering an investigation of Attorney General Merrick Garland should the Republican Party take control of the House in the 2022 midterm election.

Speaking with host Tiffany Cross, Kirschner didn't hold back, accusing the Republican leader of "political thuggery" in the service of former president Donald Trump.



After the MSNBC played audio McCarthy claiming that he intends to go after Garland in light of the search of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort which resulted in FBI agents reclaiming stolen documents that could lead to espionage charges, the veteran prosecutor said the California Republican would rue the day.

"Kevin McCarthy is engaged in political thuggery, that's all this is," Kirschner bluntly stated. "He threatened the attorney general by saying you better clear your calendar and preserve your documents."

"Guess, what Kevin?" he continued. "Attorney General Merrick Garland and everybody at the Department of Justice of preserves their documents every day. It is what I did for decades inside of the Department of Justice."

"Do you know who does not preserve documents?" he continued. "Donald Trump and his criminal associates. Instead, they steal -- and let's call it what it what it is -- they steal documents from the White House because none of these documents, setting classification aside, should have been taken from the White House and whisked away to Mar-a-Lago. They should have been sent over to the National Archives, be cataloged and held."

"Kevin McCarthy has nothing left but hollow threats, political thuggery and he has been on the wrong side of every argument since a couple of days after Jan. 6 six when he had a spasm of candor and good judgment. and said Donald Trump is responsible," he concluded.

Watch below: