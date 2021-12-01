'Kevin is playing scared' as GOP's 'craziest people' spin out of control: Morning Joe
Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Screen Grab)

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough once again called out House minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for being unable to control his caucus.

One Republican lawmaker, Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, has been publicly harassing Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) over her Muslim faith, while two other Republican representatives, South Carolina's Nancy Mace and Georgia's Marjorie Taylor Greene, have been feuding on Twitter, and the "Morning Joe" host said it's past time for McCarthy to rein in his party's most bombastic members.

"The mistakes Kevin is making is if he continues this and allows the craziest people in his caucus to define his caucus, well, there are going to be narrow margins and he will have to go to the crazies and get them to support him," Scarborough said. "The thing is, if he is more of a Main Street Republican, if he is more of a Republican the way Republicans were 10, 15 years ago, you talk about economics mainly, you talk about the things that actually matter to small business owners and matter to farmers and matter to, you know, the Republican Party's natural constituents, 2022 is probably going to be a blowout."

"Republicans will have a comfortable lead," he added, "and you can tell the craziest people in the caucus, 'Hey, go pound sand -- if you don't shut up, I'm going to strip you of your committee assignments.' That's how this works. Kevin is playing scared. When you play scared, nothing good happens."


