Kevin McCarthy flattened by Steve Schmidt for his 'violent fantasy' about assaulting Pelosi

In a series of tweets on Sunday afternoon, Republican campaign consultant Steve Schmidt rained hell on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for joking to a gathering of Republicans on Saturday night that he would like to assault House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) with the speaker's gavel one day.
According to the Washington Post's Michael Scherer, the senior Republican was gifted with an oversized gavel with "Fire Pelsoi" embossed on it at a GOP fundraising dinner in Tennessee and then proceeded to tell the crowd that he looks forward to the day when she hands him the speaker's gavel before joking, "It will be hard not to hit her with it but I will bang it down."
Linking to CNN's John Harwood's comment about the GOP leaders comment, Schmidt launched a full-on attack on McCarthy, writing, "he shouldn't be given the benefit of the doubt. He is one of the greatest bad faith actors to ever hold political power in this country," and then adding that McCarthy is "...manifestly unfit at a moral level."
You can see Schmidt's tweetstorm below:
a grandmother, a Constitutional Officer third in line to the Presidency, the Speaker of the House, @SpeakerPelosi.… https://t.co/divWO4zWE8— Steve Schmidt (@Steve Schmidt) 1627838515.0
broken faith with the ideals and ideas of the country in a sick partnership with Trump. They are the leader of a Na… https://t.co/4K0I9z0BwD— Steve Schmidt (@Steve Schmidt) 1627838515.0
Trump has found his fanatics. McCarthy has embraced them and violence is always at the core of these movements. Non… https://t.co/cxnHZFF88A— Steve Schmidt (@Steve Schmidt) 1627838516.0
power and self interest, violence always follows. When these people threaten violence it should be taken seriously.… https://t.co/XHIHrFaTjr— Steve Schmidt (@Steve Schmidt) 1627838516.0
and it is important to be clear about this now, so when blood flows there will be no confusion about who is to blam… https://t.co/w9opw7gsT4— Steve Schmidt (@Steve Schmidt) 1627838517.0