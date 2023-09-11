McCarthy facing revolt from 'fed up' moderates for letting extremists hold the party 'hostage'
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: U.S. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (L) embraces Rep.-elect Majorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) in the House Chamber during the fourth day of elections for Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2023 in Washington, DC. The House of Representatives is meeting to vote for the next Speaker after McCarthy failed to earn more than 218 votes on 13 ballots over three days; the first time in 100 years that the Speaker was not elected on the first ballot. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

With budget negotiations heating up and the far-right Republican Party House members clamoring for impeachment hearings on President Joe Biden, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is entering the most fraught period of his already tenuous speakership.

Now, according to a new report from Politico, the threat to his leadership is coming from GOP moderates who are furious with the California Republican letting the likes of Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) set the agenda and dictate policy.

As Politico is reporting, "interviews with more than two dozen GOP members and aides reveal that it would take only a few rogue lawmakers hell-bent on his downfall to risk McCarthy’s fate in an entirely new way, sending their party spiraling into a new period of chaos."

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

"More centrist Republicans, too, are increasingly fed up with McCarthy’s efforts to placate the far right. They want him to stop giving ground to lawmakers they see as holding the party hostage to unrealistic demands," the report adds.

Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) is quite vocal about the direction of the party is going.

“There’s at least 180 of us that will vote for the speaker 15 more times if we’ve got to. So we just can’t be held hostage to a threat …We’re talking about a small minority who want to control the conference," he warned.

The report notes that the biggest battle with be over the budget and a possible shutdown.

Rep. Dave Joyce (R-OH) is worried about a potential shutdown going into an election year.

"A shutdown is not good for us if we want to show that given the opportunity of taking back the Senate and the presidency, that we’re going to lead," he told Politico in an interview.

You can read more here.

2024 ElectionsSmartNews