Kevin McCarthy has only himself to blame for becoming the 'marquee witness against Trump': former federal prosecutor

In a video posted to Twitter, former U.S. Army prosecutor and MSNBC legal contributor Glenn Kirschner claimed that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's attempt to have it both ways in his public statements when it comes to Donald Trump and the Jan 6th insurrection should make him the "marquee" witness against the former president.

Using clips of the California Republican speaking on the House floor where he stated “The president bears responsibility for Wednesday's attack on Congress by mob rioters. He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding. These facts require immediate action by President Trump," and contrasting those words with his latest comments, Kirschner insisted McCarthy must be compelled to testify before Congress under oath.

On the tweet containing his video, he wrote, "Here’s why Kevin McCarthy talked himself right into being a marquee witness against Donald Trump in both the House select committee hearings AND the criminal case that MUST ultimately be brought against Trump for the insurrection. Buckle up . . . Kevin."

In the video he notes a later visit by the House GOP leader to Mar-a-Lago to meet with the former president after which McCarthy changed his tune about Trump's culpability for the Jan 6th riot.

"Undoubtedly some arm-twisting by Donald Trump, and Kevin McCarthy emerges with a new story," he explained. "First, if you were the first phone call that came into Donald Trump, what did you tell him was happening? What did he know was happening? "

"Nmuber two: you said Donald Trump said he didn't see it," he continued. "Then finally, most importantly and most egregiously, you said when you spoke with him in that very first phone call at the front end of the Capitol attack which he said he hadn't seen yet, he said he will put something out to make sure it stops."

"And. Then. He. Didn't, " he emphasized before adding, " For more than three hours."

"You need to testify about all of that .... Kevin," he concluded.

