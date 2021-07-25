'You failed, Kevin': GOPer McCarthy mocked for last-ditch attempt to undermine Capitol riot committee after Kinzinger addition
Hours after Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) issued a statement saying he has accepted an appointment to sit on the House select committee investigating the Jan 6th Capitol riot that sent lawmakers fleeing for their lives, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) issued his own statement condemning the investigation without acknowledging that two Republicans will be participating.

According to McCarthy, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (R-CA) "has structured the select committee to satisfy her political objectives—which destroys its credibility."

In a tweet accompanying his statement, he added, "The US Capitol and all who protect it suffered a massive leadership failure. Republicans will focus on ensuring that never happens again."

McCarthy's tweet was immediately swamped by comments from critics telling him he lost in his efforts to keep any Republicans off the committee and reminding him of his complicity, with one person writing "Blood on your hands."

