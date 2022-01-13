Morning Joe shreds 'gutless' Kevin McCarthy for 'shameless' reversal on holding Trump responsible for Jan. 6

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough ripped House minority leader Kevin McCarthy for changing his position on the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The California Republican -- who plainly stated shortly after the deadly attack that Donald Trump was directly responsible for the riot -- is now refusing to cooperate with the House select committee, which also contradicts his public assurance that he would testify before an outside commission about his conversations that day with the former president.

"We've talked about Kevin McCarthy, well, a year ago today saying that [Trump was responsible for Jan. 6] on the floor," the "Morning Joe" host said. "But watching it again today is such dark and a direct reminder of just how shameless, just how gutless he and the Republican Party and all of those who are claiming that Jan. 6 was much adieu about nothing. It just shows they're not only lying to Americans, but they're lying to themselves and they know it."

Just two weeks after blaming Trump for the riots, McCarthy went to Mar-A-Lago to show his loyalty to the twice-impeached one-term president, and a year after the mob stormed the U.S. Capitol the GOP leader is downplaying the insurrection.

"Two weeks later he was with the president who he said bears the direct responsibility to mob law and interfering with constitutional law and also said two weeks before standing with Donald Trump that the lawlessness that the man he was standing next to was, quote, 'the greatest threat to freedom,'" Scarborough said. "Let's just let that sink in for a second right there. Two weeks earlier he said Donald Trump was the greatest threat to freedom, the lawlessness he was responsible for and two weeks later he's gripping and grinning and leaking a picture to donors."





