House GOP leader 'so tortured right now' because he is being forced to appease Marjorie Taylor Greene

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has “sold every inch of his body” to maintain his position, according to a former GOP congressman.

McCarthy needs 218 votes to become the next Speaker of the House of Representatives. But several of his fellow Republicans have come out against him, despite his endorsement from former President Donald Trump, putting his position in jeopardy.

Former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) predicted on Sunday that McCarthy would eventually prevail. “But he is damaged goods,” Walsh added.

“I served in the House,” he explained during an appearance on MSNBC. “The House of Representatives represents the base of the party, much more so than the Senate does and the base of the Republican Party is fully radicalized. The base of the party is Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene.”

“I served with Kevin McCarthy,” Walsh continued. “He is not an ideologue, he doesn't believe in what the base believes in -- he doesn't believe in anything, he's a political operator. That is why he's so tortured right now, because he's trying to sound like Marjorie Taylor Greene to appease Marjorie Taylor Greene to become the speaker, but that is not who he is at all. I think he'll eventually get it, but he sold every inch of his body to get it.”

Watch video below or at this link.



