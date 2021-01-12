'Stop it -- it's over': GOP's Kevin McCarthy begs Trump to end election conspiracies and welcome Biden
Kevin McCarthy speaks at House press conference (screen grab)

President Donald Trump reportedly blamed anti-fascist activists for violence at the U.S. Capitol that was clearly carried out by his own supporters.

The president spoke for 30 minutes by phone with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who assured Trump that his supporters, and not Antifa activists, violently stormed the Capitol last week as Congress certified Joe Biden's election win, reported Axios.

"It's not Antifa, it's MAGA," McCarthy told Trump. "I know. I was there,"

A White House official told Axios that Trump spun conspiracy theories and tried to deflect blame as impeachment gains momentum in the U.S. House after one Capitol police officer and four of the president's own supporters were killed after he encouraged them to protest his loss.

"Stop it," McCarthy told Trump in response to his claims of election fraud. "It's over. The election is over."

The House minority leader urged Trump to call Biden and then follow tradition and leave his successor a welcome letter on the Resolute Desk, but he told McCarthy he hadn't decided whether he'd do so.