GOP's Kevin McCarthy insists no one questions Biden's victory -- as Trump continues lying about loss
Kevin McCarthy speaks at House press conference (screen grab)

House minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) insisted that no one was questioning the legitimacy of President Joe Biden's election -- but current events say otherwise.

The California Republican and Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) met Wednesday at the White House with Biden, just hours after the Republican conference voted to remove Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) from her leadership position for refusing to endorse Donald Trump's lies about his election loss.

"I don't think anybody is questioning the legitimacy of the president's election," McCarthy told reporters afterward. "That is all over with."

Trump issued a statement Tuesday insisting that he'd been robbed of re-election in Michigan, Arizona Republicans are searching for bizarre evidence of fraud this month, New Hampshire Republicans are seeking to invalidate some votes, and GOP state legislatures impose new voting restrictions based on the former president's election lies.