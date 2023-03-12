'A question of honesty': Fox News host asks Kevin McCarthy about giving Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 tapes
Fox News/screen grab

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) suggested that Fox News host Tucker Carlson proved there is a two-tier system of justice in the United States that discriminates against conservatives by airing deceptive coverage of the Jan. 6 attacks.

During an interview on Fox News, Bartiromo noted that McCarthy "gave" over 40,000 hours of Jan. 6 footage to Carlson. She said the coverage was "a question of honesty."

"Do you have any regrets about that?" the host wondered. "What have we learned from these tapes that have been on Tucker Carlson tonight?"

"Well, I didn't give the tapes," McCarthy objected. "I allowed him to come see them, just like an exclusive with anybody else."

"My goal here is transparency," he continued. "And we will slowly roll out to every individual news agency."

McCarthy said that he "learned" that the Jan. 6 Committee "was not honest" about the amount of footage that was available.

"The one thing I understand in America, we should have equal justice," he added, suggesting Jan. 6 defendants had been mistreated. "Why did I watch cities burn, federal agencies or something? And nobody [was] arrested there? I think we should have equal justice across this country and we should have transparency."

"Regardless of what the information says or doesn't say, I think transparency is best and allow the American public to see it all," he added. "And we need to have equal justice across this nation."

Carlson has been criticized for depicting the Jan. 6 rioters as peaceful.

