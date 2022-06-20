Turmoil erupts after Black pastor tells Southern Baptists they became ‘whores for Trump’

A Southern Baptist minister recently accused his fellow pastors of becoming "whores" for Donald Trump -- which elicited howls of protest from some of them.

Kevin Smith, pastor at Family Church in Palm Beach and former executive director of the Baptist Convention of Maryland/Delaware, spoke the first day at the SBC General Convention, where he accused some ministers of “losing their minds” after Barack Obama was elected president in 2012 and then shamed themselves by supporting Trump, reported Protestia.

"I think some Southern Baptists lost their minds when a Black man was elected president -- not all, but some," Smith said. "I think some Southern Baptists were unloving to Black people beginning in 2012 with the killing of Trayvon Martin."

"I don’t mean agree about politics or policy … I just mean giving a darn that somebody else is hurting who is supposed to be your brother or sister in Christ, and I think some Southern Baptists just bent over and became political whores with this whole Trump stuff," Smith added.

Watch below or at this link.



IN OTHER NEWS: Joshua Tree traffic stop leads deputies to weapons, explosives and a 'remote sovereign citizen compound'

Kevin Smith's remarks on SBC racial issues & Dever / Chandler's responses at SBC 2022 9Marks event www.youtube.com

Protestia, an online publication associated with the Fellowship Baptist Church in Montana, blasted Smith for his remarks.

"As far as becoming political whores and bending over so the bad orange man could impregnate us with racial ideologies, this is not the winsomeness that he was insisting we emulate during his later conference talk that he gave in front of the whole convention, making him quite the hypocrite," Protestia wrote.

Other pastors angrily denied Smith's allegations on Twitter, and some even called for him to "repent."























