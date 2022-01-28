Kid Rock is being recruited to run for office as his profane 'We the People' tops the charts

Only two cycles after hyping — and then abandoning — a run for the U.S. Senate in Michigan, Kid Rock is being urged to run for office in a different state.
"Rock is being recruited by some MAGA members of Congress to run for Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District, where he owns a sprawling estate in Nashville," Politico reported Friday.
The report came only days after the release of his profane new song "We the People." The song has topped the charts on iTunes but is not radio suitable as the word "f*ck" prefaces Dr. Anthony Fauci, Facebook, Twitter, and the press.
"Let's go Brandon," which has been embraced as code for "f*ck Joe Biden," is featured in the song's chorus.
Donald Trump has already endorsed former State Department spokesperson and Fox News contributor Morgan Ortagus, while Candace Owens, Seb Gorka, and Jenna Ellis are backing former music video producer Robby Starbuck.
On Wednesday, the musician said he spoke with the former president.
"Oh, and by the way…. I just got off the phone with our 45th President (hopefully 47th) and he expressed how proud of me he was over 'We The People' being the #1 song on Itunes! Suck on that you trolls, critics and haters!" Kid Rock posted to Twitter.
Advice for what his critics should suck on was also a theme in Kid Rock's new song.
"F*ck CNN, f*ck TMZ," he sang. "And you social media trolls, y'all can suck on deez (deez), zeez nuts, that's what's up."
The seat is currently held by Rep. Jim Cooper (D-TN), who announced he would not seek re-election, citing gerrymandering of the district by legislative Republicans during redistricting.
"Republicans are basically cheating. They haven't been able to elect a Democrat in Nashville for 100 years. This isn't about me, so now they're getting rid of Nashville politically. They're colonizing Nashville," Cooper told MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace on Thursday.
In 2019, Kid Rock posted a photo to Twitter showing him golfing with Trump while wearing American flag pants.
