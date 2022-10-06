Minnesota GOP candidate attacks 'flabby' Americans who need provisional ballots

According to the Heartland Signal, Minnesota GOP secretary of state candidate Kim Crockett attacked Americans who use provisional ballots in an interview earlier this year — and mocked them as "flabby."
"While giving an interview on 'The Jack Tomzcak Show' that was published in February, Crockett explained her idea to get rid of same-day voter registration in Minnesota and put more emphasis on provisional ballots," reported Richard Eberwein. "In the same breath, she implied that voters who aren’t 'organized' shouldn’t be given provisional ballots."
“They have the opportunity to prove who they are,” said Crockett. “It’s like a second shot, which I don’t know that we owe people who can’t get organized. It’s the flabby American voter who’s indulged... the onus is on them, the state shouldn't be going around, 'Oh can I help you?'"
Provisional ballots are given to voters whose eligibility has been challenged, or who else cannot prove they have met the requirements to vote but attest they meet those requirements, after which the ballots are set aside and counted later if the voter's eligibility can be verified. This can happen in a variety of circumstances, including in rare cases when election officials themselves lose track of that voter's data. The 2002 Help America Vote Act requires every state to offer provisional ballots in certain circumstances.
IN OTHER NEWS: 'Really dangerous': CNN panel shreds conservative after she rationalizes still voting for Herschel Walker
Crockett has previously come under fire for questioning whether homeless, disabled, or non-English-speaking people should have the right to vote. She has also refused to commit to accepting the election results of the 2020 midterms, where she is an underdog against incumbent Democratic-Farmer-Labor Secretary of State Steve Simon.
At the Minnesota GOP state convention earlier this year, Crockett also sparked controversy for displaying an anti-Semitic image of Simon and voting rights attorney Marc Elias, both of whom are Jewish, as marionettes whose strings are being pulled by Hungarian philanthropist and Holocaust survivor George Soros.