'This is our 9/11': Audio reveals Minnesota GOP secretary of state nominee embraced voter fraud theories
(Shutterstock.com)

A new audio recording unearthed by CNN reveals that Republican Minnesota Secretary of State nominee Kim Crockett has embraced multiple baseless conspiracy theories alleging "voter fraud" in the 2020 presidential election.

During an appearance on a Christian talk radio show in September 2021, Crockett argued that not only did Democrats steal the 2020 election from former President Donald Trump, but they were also planning to install themselves as a permanent majority by passing the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

"They're resurrecting a really vicious, powerful architecture in Washington, DC, to take over our election laws," Crockett said of the John Lewis act, which ultimately did not end up passing. "And that's the avenue to their permanent power, because they really don't think we're capable of governing ourselves at the local level is state level and they wanna be in charge. And they wanna be in charge permanently."

She then put the fight against the Democrats in stark terms.

"We are still the American people and I'm betting on us," she said. "This is a challenge. Maybe we needed a wake-up call. This is our 9/11."

When it came to the specifics about how Democrats "stole" the 2020 election, Crockett has floated Mike Lindell-style conspiracy theories about voting machines being rigged to switch votes from Republicans to Democrats.

"There's garden variety fraud going on all the way up to the possibility that these voting tabulators connected to the internet are manipulating the vote," she said, although there is no evidence to back up this claim.

