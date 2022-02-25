Jan. 6 committee to subpoena Kimberly Guilfoyle after she got into 'tense confrontation' during meeting
Kimberly Guilfoyle - CNN screenshot

Former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is currently engaged to Donald Trump Jr., has been subpoenaed by the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots.

CNN reports that that committee is subpoenaing Guilfoyle because she "has information of interest to the Select Committee and has provided documents germane to our investigation."

Guilfoyle agreed to voluntarily talk with the commission virtually on Friday, although she reportedly grew uncomfortable when she found out that Reps. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Jamie Raskin (D-MD) would be participating, and one source told Washington Post reporter Robert Costa that Guilfoyle grew "outraged" upon learning.

This led to her decision to abruptly end the meeting, which a committee spokesperson tells CNN is what forced its hand to send her a subpoena.

"The Select Committee had hoped she would do as dozens of other witnesses have done: participate in a voluntary transcribed interview with staff and committee members," the spokesperson explained. "Ms. Guilfoyle has now declined to do so, forcing the Select Committee to compel her testimony at an upcoming deposition."

