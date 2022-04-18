Kimberly Guilfoyle meets with the Jan. 6 committee — and this time she cooperated: report

On Monday, Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancé Kimberly Guilfoyle spoke with the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The Daily Mail posted photos of Guilfoyle as she entered the O'Neill House Office Building.

Guilfoyle gave deposition to the House committee after being subpoenaed for the information related to her work on former President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign and in the lead up to Jan. 6. Guilfoyle was also in the VIP holding area with the president ahead of his speech to the rally crowd on Jan. 6 at the Ellipse.

Earlier this year, she was asked to deliver information during a phone call with the committee but hung up after she realized there were Democrats involved in the preliminary questioning.

But as of Monday, she is cooperating again.

"Guilfoyle, under threat of subpoena, agreed to meet exclusively with counsel for the select committee in a good faith effort to provide true and relevant evidence," a statement read from her attorney, Joseph Tacopina, during the first attempt at interviewing Guilfoyle. "However, upon Guilfoyle's attendance, the committee revealed its untrustworthiness, as members notorious for leaking information appeared."

Tacopina claimed that the hearing was "hijacked" because the committee members participated in the call.

According to the committee's chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), Guilfoyle "apparently played a key role organizing and raising funds for that event."

Read the full report.

RELATED: Trump's 'decertification' push is 'the clearest and most present danger to democracy': Conservative lawyer