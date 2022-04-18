Trump's 'decertification' push is 'the clearest and most present danger to democracy': Conservative lawyer

Former President Donald Trump and his allies are still pushing to "decertify" the 2020 presidential election, despite the fact that the Constitution has no mechanism for performing such an action.

In an interview with the New York Times, conservative attorney and former appeals court judge J. Michael Lutig warned about the threat posed by Trump's continuing efforts to nullify the results of the 2020 election.

“At the moment, there is no other way to say it: This is the clearest and most present danger to our democracy," he said. "Trump and his supporters in Congress and in the states are preparing now to lay the groundwork to overturn the election in 2024 were Trump, or his designee, to lose the vote for the presidency."

Even though Trump has been out of the White House for more than a year now, that hasn't stopped him and his allies from trying to get him reinstalled as president.

Just last month, pro-Trump attorney John Eastman went to Wisconsin to push for state lawmakers to declare that the 2020 election in the state had been unlawfully decided.

And Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) said recently that Trump decided to withdraw the endorsement of his Senate candidacy because he would not publicly call on officials to "rescind" the 2020 election.

