Trump advisers call out Kimberly Guilfoyle as one of the biggest 'grifters' in the former president's orbit
Donald Trump, Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle speaking with attendees at the Culture War tour in 2019. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Donald Trump doesn't like when other people use his name to cash in, but so far he doesn't seem to mind his eldest son's fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle trading on her "access and proximity" to him.

The former president's allies and advisers spoke off the record to The Daily Beast about the "grifters" who "disproportionately enriched themselves" during the Trump presidency, and some of those sources cast aspersion at Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host who's engaged to Donald Trump Jr.

“The president is very fond of her,” said one source close to Trump.

But other sources accuse her of trading on her "access and proximity" to get luxury clothing and other perks, as well as suspiciously high payments for her political work.

“There is one story of a donor buying her boots that were very expensive,” one adviser said.

Guilfoyle was paid $15,000 a month through former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale, and she took in $60,000 for a two-minute speech at the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally that preceded the insurrection, but a source close to her say that payment was actually for multiple campaign-related events.

Trump advisers also complained that Guilfoyle introduced other grifters to the former president.

“You can’t forget Charlie Kirk,” said one senior Trump adviser, and another adviser agreed the Turning Point USA activist was one of the biggest grifters in Trumpworld.

The 28-year-old activist was accused by Trump advisers of using the former president to "cash in," but a spokesman for TPUSA attacked the sources and the outlet.

“With respect, forgive me if I’m suspicious of any inquiry that begins with ‘Two current Trump advisors spoke to The Daily Beast on the condition of anonymity,’” said spokesman Andrew Kolvet.

