Mike Flynn's 'ReAwaken America' tour dumps prominent speaker over harassment arrest

When former Donald Trump official Mike Flynn's "ReAwaken America" Tour touches down for its next stop outside of Nashville next weekend, it will no longer feature a speaker who rocketed to fame as the "Iowa Mama Bear," railing about Covid-19 mask mandates.

As the Daily Beast's Michael Daly wrote, controversial speaker Kimberly Reicks, a 40-year-old mother of seven, has been dropped from the parade of far-right extremist speakers as she prepares to appear in court after being arrested and charged for harassment and filing false sexual abuse claims.

According to the report, Reick's rise to fame came when she and Emily Peterson made a show of opposing mask mandates which prodded Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) to sign a bill that eliminated mask mandates for kids while attending school.

Since that time, Reicks star has risen in Trump's MAGA world until she appears to have turned on Anderson which eventually led to her arrest which reportedly stemmed from a squabble over money.

As the Des Moines Register reported last October, "Reicks — who founded Iowa Mama Bears, an organization that expresses views against masks, COVID-19 vaccines, LGTBQ content and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — is accused of harassing her former business partner and fellow activist after the two had a falling out, according to criminal complaints," and then added, "Police say Reicks falsely reported to the Department of Human Services that one of the former business partner's children had sexually assaulted their sibling, the complaint says. The family was interviewed by police and a DHS case worker, who determined the claim was false."

According to the Beast's Daly, the charges the Iowa woman made against her former partner included, "One call made a bogus claim that Peterson’s husband had watched his daughter undress. The other made an equally bogus allegation that one of Peterson’s sons had sexually abused her daughter."

With a trial tentatively scheduled for Feb. 23, Riecks admitted she is off the speakers' list and told the Beast, "Normally, I just speak on stage. I can’t speak at this upcoming one because the trial isn’t done and I get it. I understand why and I wouldn’t want to jeopardize anybody or anything.”

