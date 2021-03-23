Boulder King Soopers' shooter methodically picked his targets: witnesses

On Tuesday, Fox News reported that multiple witnesses to the mass shooting at King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado was not indiscriminately firing his weapon, but picked people out methodically.
"The Denver Post spoke to one witness who wished to remain anonymous. The witness said he was with a roommate about to leave the store when they spotted the gunman" reported Edmund DeMarche. "'He just came in and started shooting,' the witness told the paper. The roommate told the paper that the shooting seemed to be methodic. 'He wasn't spraying.'"
"I knew every gunshot that was shot went into somebody," said another witness, identified only as David. "I could hear ... I could tell when a gunshot doesn't ricochet, but I also can tell when a gunshot goes into somebody."
Ten people died in this shooting, including an officer with the Boulder Police. Colorado has seen a number of high-profile mass shootings, including the shooting at Columbine High School in 1999 and the Aurora movie theater shooting in 2012.
The House recently passed a pair of bills that would expand gun background checks and lengthen the review period for those checks, although their prospects are dim in the Senate without reform to the filibuster rule.