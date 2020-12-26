Trump accused of 'Trying to burn the place down...because you can’t handle losing' by frustrated GOP lawmaker
In a series of tweets on Saturday, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) blasted Donald Trump for contiui8ng to whine about losing the 2020 presidential election, saying he is letting the country be destroyed because the president "can't handle losing."

Kinzinger, who has become the most vocal House Republican critical of Trump lashed out at the president after Trump raged at the Supreme Court and the Justice Department for not coming to his aid to overturn the election results.

Responding to the president tweeting, "The "Justice" Department and the FBI have done nothing about the 2020 Presidential Election Voter Fraud, the biggest SCAM in our nation's history, despite overwhelming evidence. They should be ashamed. History will remember. Never give up. See everyone in D.C. on January 6th," the GOP lawmaker tweeted back, "My God. Trying to burn the place down on the way out because you can't handle losing. No evidence, nothing but your temper tantrum and crazy conspiracies. Embarrassing."

He then added, "All this talk about Jan 6th from @realDonaldTrump and other congressional grifters is simply explained: they will raise money and gain followers by blaming everyone else knowing full well they can't do anything. It's sad, and an utter scam."

