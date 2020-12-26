Trump accused of 'Trying to burn the place down...because you can’t handle losing' by frustrated GOP lawmaker

On Saturday morning, outgoing President Donald Trump fired off a new round of conspiracy theories on Twitter attacking his own Justice Department and the Republican-controlled Supreme Court — but as of this writing, he has not put out a statement of any kind on the mysterious bombing that took place on Christmas Day in Nashville, Tennessee. Commenters on social media noticed the disconnect — and were quick to criticize the president's priorities, noting other things he had tweeted about instead.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet">Trump can't comment on the bombing until he's sure white supremacists weren't behind it.<br/>— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) <a href="https://twitter.com/waltshaub/status/1342896442994806786?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 26, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">Trump, known Tweetaholic, has yet to say a word about Nashville. Instead of addressing bombing in American city, he retweeted a bot saying he has the "vision of a giraffe...& stamina of a zebra"<br/><br/>Cannot wait for this useless fuck to fade into history<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nashvillebombing?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nashvillebombing</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DirtyDon?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DirtyDon</a> <a href="https://t.co/xDD5jhVtzq">pic.twitter.com/xDD5jhVtzq</a><br/>— 💙Nada Moore💙 (@nada_moore55) <a href="https://twitter.com/nada_moore55/status/1342778826388983808?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 26, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">Trump's morning of attacks <br/><br/>FBI<br/>DOJ<br/>SCOTUS<br/>McConnell<br/>Republicans<br/>Fake news <br/><br/>Not a word about Covid relief nor the Nashville bombing. <br/>🖕🏼<br/>— Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) <a href="https://twitter.com/Out5p0ken/status/1342837440315338753?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 26, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">Trumps Still tweeting out conspiracy theories and lies while Nashville was just hit with a terrorist attack from his very own MAGA terrorists. Trump is the worst thing to happen to this country. ! The jokes on you idiot! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nashvillebombing?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nashvillebombing</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nashvilleexplosion?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nashvilleexplosion</a> <a href="https://t.co/cbtOHZlNKj">pic.twitter.com/cbtOHZlNKj</a><br/>— Joe Biden fan 4 life #JoeThe46 Fan Account #resist (@JoeBidenForLife) <a href="https://twitter.com/JoeBidenForLife/status/1342835006138425345?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 26, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">The day following a Christmas terrorist attack in Nashville, President Trump is once again playing golf and Vice President Pence is visiting Vail, Colorado, all while millions of Americans await economic relief, and thousands more die from COVID.<br/>— Travis Akers (@travisakers) <a href="https://twitter.com/travisakers/status/1342862861941547008?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 26, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">The Orange slams US fashion magazines for not giving Melania a single cover shoot while he has been in office but not one word about the terrorist attacks in Nashville! I guess he considers them good people. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DemVoice1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DemVoice1</a><a href="https://t.co/BfGwl8I0xV">https://t.co/BfGwl8I0xV</a><br/>— MSNRN007 👩🏾⚕️Crystal 🔥🔥🔥 (@RN00711) <a href="https://twitter.com/RN00711/status/1342813876916776960?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 26, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">If a Muslim even suggests ripping the tag off a fucking mattress Trump goes 300 tweets deep, proposes a full ban of every Muslim country, and encourages dip shits to get revenge on people who look Muslim. Someone blows up downtown Nashville and he's busy practicing his putts.<br/>— Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) <a href="https://twitter.com/jeremynewberger/status/1342865659403915265?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 26, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">Were the Nashville bombers really terrorists or Trump's “very fine people"? <br/><br/>Only their skin color & political affiliation will let Trump know for sure. <a href="https://t.co/J3NypkGc0t">pic.twitter.com/J3NypkGc0t</a><br/>— The UnKaren - Save Democracy! 🏴☠️🏝🗳 (@Karen_Eubanks) <a href="https://twitter.com/Karen_Eubanks/status/1342906705718497282?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 26, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">Can't rush to judgment until all of the facts are reviewed and scrubbed for content and replaced w the preferred Trump-positive spin.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/1984isnotaninstructionmanual?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#1984isnotaninstructionmanual</a><br/>— fritzcokid #WearAMask😷 (@fritzcokid) <a href="https://twitter.com/fritzcokid/status/1342898712469766145?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 26, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script>