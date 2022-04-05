'Death knell for Fox': Christian writer throws temper tantrum after right-wing network hires Caitlyn Jenner

On Tuesday, writing for the Christian Post, Michael Brown lashed out at Fox News for hiring Caitlyn Jenner, a former Olympian and transgender woman, as a conservative commentator. Brown claimed that on this basis, the network no longer has credibility for people of Christian faith.

"Surely this is the death knell for Fox, even if it remains large and influential for decades to come," wrote Brown. "It has lost its voice and sold its soul. And with what moral authority can Fox call on Jenner to speak against 'Lia' Thomas competing against women? Is this Fox’s new message? 'Transitioning is fine and sex and gender are whatever you perceive them to be. Just play fair!'"

"As for Hannity, as much as he identifies proudly as a Christian, he had no trouble having Jenner on as a guest last year, not to criticize him but to interview him as a California gubernatorial candidate," wrote Brown. "To quote Jenner’s words during the interview, 'For me as a trans woman, I think role models are extremely important for young people.' What? Jenner a role model for young people? The transitioning of young people is nothing less than child abuse ... And Hannity didn’t object?"

"If you want biblically based views, go to people who base their lives on the Word of God. If you want news that is more conservative on some issues than the left-leaning networks, go to Fox (and some others)," fumed Brown. "But by all means, do not confuse the two, especially at a time when trans activism threatens to undermine the very nature of male and female."



This comes amid a wave of Republican-led moral panic over transgender inclusion in public society, with GOP legislatures introducing bills to expel trans athletes from sports leagues and deny "gender affirming" health care to children.