Cops' botched arrest of stroke victim who died in their custody shown in new camera footage

The Knoxville Police Department has now released footage showing its officers' interactions with a 60-year-old stroke victim who died while in their custody.

Local news station 13 ABC reports that Knoxville police arrested local resident Lisa Edwards earlier this month after she refused to leave the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, where she had spent the night after being admitted after complaining of abdominal pains.

Edwards said she did not want to leave the hospital because she still wasn't feeling well, but the medical facility discharged her anyway and called the police when she would not vacate the premises.

"The officers called in a patrol car, which they loaded Edwards into," reports 13 ABC News. "On the way to a detention center, the officer in the patrol car responded to a reckless driver. While he was stopped, he noticed that Edwards had become unresponsive, and an ambulance took her back to Fort Sanders. From there, Edwards was placed on life support before she died."

IN OTHER NEWS: Trump has a money problem in New York: 'More people see him, the worse he looks'

Body camera footage released by police shows Edwards regularly warning officers of her dire medical condition shortly before her death.

Among other things, Edwards repeatedly asked to be sat upright in the patrol car, and she complained that she was having trouble breathing and at one point even declared, “They are going to kill me."

An investigation by the local District Attorney's Office determined that Edwards died from a stroke she suffered while in custody.

The four officers involved in Edwards' arrest are on administrative leave pending an investigation into their conduct, although the DA has already ruled out holding them criminally accountable.

Watch the video below or at this link.





