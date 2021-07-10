'Kraken' lawyer Sidney Powell hilariously ridiculed by Trump supporter at CPAC
Screengrab.

Trump-loving conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell made international news in November when she vowed to "release the Kraken" in lawsuits attempting to overturn the 2020 election, which was won by Joe Biden.

"Lawyer Sidney Powell - who was until recently part of Donald Trump's legal team and is now acting independently - has described the case she was mounting as a 'Kraken' that, when released, would destroy the case for Democrat Joe Biden having won the US presidency," the BBC reported in November.

"However, once the documents, almost 200 pages of them, were released, it became clear they consisted predominantly of conspiracy theories and unfounded allegations that have already been widely debunked," the BBC explained. "Some of these claims have already been rejected in court cases, while others - such as accusations that voting machines are part of a plot originating under former Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez - are not backed up with any credible evidence."

On Saturday, CNN's Donie O'Sullivan posted video of a Trump supporter attending the Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) who had not fallen for Trump's "Big Lie" about election fraud.

"I've got to have the evidence, I've got to see it," the Trump supporter explained.

"If you tell me you're going to release the Kraken, show me the freaking Kraken for crying out loud," he continued.

"And don't tell me to go to Mr. Pillow man's website to get the information," he added, referring to MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.


