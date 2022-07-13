Watch: Racist artists accuse Black journalist of 'stealing' their work by filming festival

A white artist called police on a Black teenager for recording video of their work at a Michigan art fair.
Nicholas Gunn, 18, was covering the Krasl Art Fair for the Benton Spirit Community Paper when an artist named Chris Gug complained the teen was "stealing" his copyrighted work with his video camera, and he demanded the journalist seek permission from organizers before returning, reported WSBT-TV.
“He's, like, 'No, no, no, you're not going to do that -- if you do that, we're going to have some problems,'" Gunn said, "and I'm thinking to myself, 'What problems are we going to have with me taking pictures? What are you going to do?'"
Gunn said he continued with his coverage and the artist struck him and called him a racial slur.
“I pull up my camera to take a picture, and he called me the N-word and says get that camera down out of here," Gunn said. "He hits the camera. I keep pulling the back up and he keeps yanking my hands down and pushing me back."
Gunn then started recording the confrontation, which involved several other artists backing Gug's complaints, and police showed up a short time later and explained that he didn't need prior permission to take photos or video because he was a journalist and the art fair was public.
“They're still yelling at me saying I'm not a part of the press I don't have credentials," Gunn said. "Chief [Steve] Neubecker gets there and he says, 'Yes, he is a reporter, he does have credentials.'"
Gug denies using racist language and insisted Gunn was the aggressor, but police backed the teen's account and the Krasl Art Center's executive director issued a statement condemning the artists' actions and banning them from future events.
Racist Artist Calls Cops On Black Photographer At The Krasl Art Fair www.youtube.com