SD Gov. Kristi Noem doesn't 'anticipate' laws encouraging neighbors to snitch on abortions

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) said over the weekend that she does not "anticipate" new laws that will encourage people to turn in women who have illegal abortions.

During an interview on Face the Nation, host Margaret Brennan noted that Noem's state has a so-called trigger law that banned abortions the moment the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Brennan asked Noem if she was going to "seize" the mail of women who try to use telemedicine to have abortions.

"I brought a bill that would ban telemedicine abortions," Noem said, "which means a doctor on the internet or over the phone could prescribe an abortion for an individual because these are very dangerous medical procedures, a woman is five times more likely to end up in an emergency room."

"This is an FDA-approved drug," the host pointed out. "This is a federally approved drug. Are you saying the state of South Dakota is now going to overrule the FDA and decide which drugs are going to be available to its residents?"

Noem argued that states have the right to control abortion medications because "the 10th Amendment guarantees us that."

"Is South Dakota going to do that kind of surveillance or adopt laws like Oklahoma and Texas have, which incentivize civilians to report on their neighbors?" Brennan pressed.

"Margaret, that’s never been the conversation in South Dakota and I don’t anticipate that we will ever do that," Noem replied. "We take privacy rights very important. We-we are protect [sic]our freedoms and our liberties here. We will make sure that mothers have the resources, protection and medical care that they need and we’re being aggressive on that. And we'll also make sure the federal government only does its job."

