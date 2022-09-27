Capitol rioter convicted of assaulting Sgt. Aquilino Gonell and two other cops during Jan. 6 melee

The audience responded with applause, which Behar said she doesn't usually get.

Republican commentator Alyssa Farah Griffin said that the country is too divided and that she respects Sinema's bipartisanship, the problem, however, is that Sinema actually votes 94.4 percent of the time with Biden. The only bipartisanship shown is from Sinema is obstructing the Democratic agenda.

"I think we talked about this table about how we're frustrated that is the Supreme Court, some of you are frustrated that it's too partisan, too Republican, she's the biggest voice on the left saying, life long judicial appointments need to be agreed to at 60-vote threshold," Griffin also said.

Behar asked if it was naïve to think Republicans won't kill the filibuster when they next take over the Senate. Griffin said that Trump pushed McConnell to get rid of the filibuster and McConnell refused to do it.

But Sunny Hostin cut in to say that McConnell did it for Merrick Garland's Supreme Court seat in the final year of Barack Obama's administration. When Republicans took the White House, McConnell made sure that Neil Gorsuch was swiftly shoved through.

"That was the turning point there, Mitch McConnell had no problem getting rid of the 60-vote threshold for the Supreme Court nominees when the Senate considered President Trump's nominee of Neil Gorsuch," Hostin continued. "He had no problem preventing Merrick Garland from sitting on the Supreme Court, blocking voters' rights legislation, climate change, and abortion. Yet all of a sudden he's saying it's a really good thing that Kirsten Sinema, my buddy, she agrees with me on that 60-vote threshold."

Sara Haines noted that it was because of Kyrsten Sinema that gun legislation happened, but it actually wasn't Sinema. In fact, it was Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), who had been working on the legislation since the Sandy Hook shooting. Only after he'd done all the work did Sinema poke her head in and tell him she wanted to be a part of the negotiations. After getting a text message from her, Murphy was actually forced to check with her office to verify it because he didn't believe the text was really from her.

But it was Whoopi Goldberg who closed the segment calling Sinema an outright fraud.

"I think that when people are full of it, they're full of it and what those two were talking about — because if this were true, we would be working together, but we're not," said Goldberg about the state of the Senate. "And so both -- that's all well and good, but we all know they're full of it until something comes up they don't want to do. There's no discussion here. There's no real connection between Democrats and Republicans. And it doesn't make any sense to me because it's about us [Americans] and nobody seems to give a rat's behind about the fact that it's about us."

The moment comes after an epic takedown of Sinema on Monday evening by MSNBC host Lawrence O'Donnell, who cited her "relentless ignorance" and shamed her attempts at "constitutional vandalism."

