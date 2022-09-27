Capitol rioter convicted of assaulting Sgt. Aquilino Gonell and two other cops during Jan. 6 melee

A Maine man was convicted on multiple counts for attacking police officers during the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Kyle Fitzsimons, of Lebanon, was convicted by U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras in a bench trial of felony civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding and using a dangerous or deadly weapon on an officer, reported NBC News correspondent Ryan Reilly.
\u201cNew: Judge finds Jan. 6 defendant Kyle Fitzsimons GUILTY of felony civil disorder, GUILTY of obstruction of an official proceeding. Judge still going through the rest of the charges.\u201d— Ryan J. Reilly (@Ryan J. Reilly) 1664289761
The 38-year-old Fitzimons claimed during the trial that he acted in defense of a "woman in red" who had been punched by police during the melee, but the judge said he wouldn't have been able to see that because she was too far away and obscured by officers' shields.
Fitzsimons was accused of attacking Detective Phuson Nguyen and Officer Sarah Beaver of the Metropolitan Police Department, and Sgt. Aquilino Gonell of the Capitol police, and all three testified against him at trial.
Nguyen testified that Fitzsimons pulled off his gas mask while another rioter aimed chemical spray toward his face, and when Fitzsimons snapped the mask back into place the detective fell to the ground choking.
Beaver told the court that she had been vomited on and struck with bear spray when she was struck on the helmet by a bow, which prosecutors say Fitzsimons brought to the Capitol.
Gonell testified that Fitzsimons grabbed his shield so hard that the officer later required surgery for a torn muscle.