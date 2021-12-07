Kyle Rittenhouse regrets going to Kenosha -- and recoils when right-wing host 'congratulates' him for killing protesters

Kyle Rittenhouse pushed back when a right-wing podcaster "congratulated" him for killing two Black Lives Matter marchers.

The recently acquitted 18-year-old Rittenhouse appeared Monday night on the "You Are Here" podcast hosted on the Blaze network, and co-host Sydney Watson said it was "kind of impressive" that he had "killed probably two of the worst on the planet," reported the Washington Post.

“Congratulations,” Watson said. “Good job, you.”

Rittenhouse, who was 17 when he fatally shot 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum and 26-year-old Anthony Huber, said the killings were “nothing to be congratulated about.”

“Like, if I could go back, I wish I would never have had to take somebody’s life,” Rittenhouse said.

Watson, who later insisted that she didn't condone killing people, asked if Rittenhouse regretted that he left his home in Illinois to travel to the protest about a half hour away in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

“Well, hindsight being 20/20, probably not the best idea to go down there,” Rittenhouse said. “Can’t change that. But I defended myself and that’s what happened.”

Rittenhouse told Watson that he didn't like being called a hero for his actions, which he argued were in self defense, and said he did not plan to sell the gun he used and would instead have it destroyed.

“We’re just having it destroyed,” Rittenhouse said. “I think that’s the best thing, and that’s what I want to do with it.”