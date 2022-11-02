Sinema refuses to campaign with Obama as she faces label of 'most detested politician in the country': report

Former President Barack Obama is traveling to Arizona to stump for the Democratic Party ticket, but he won't be joined by the state's senior U.S. Senator.
"Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is not attending the Barack Obama rally tonight in Phoenix for AZ Dems, her office confirms," Daily Beast congressional correspondent Sam Brodey reported.
Obama is set to rally at Phoenix's Cesar Chavez High School with Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic Party nominee for governor, and Sen. Mark Kelly. Also set to attend are Democratic candidate for attorney general, Kris Mayes, secretary of state hopeful Adrian Fontes, and Kathy Hoffman, who running for school superintendent.
But the Democratic Party's senior elected official will reportedly not be joining the slate.
This comes as Sinema struggles against backlash from fellow Democrats.
Columnist Phil Boas of The Arizona Republic noted that state Democrats censured Sinema earlier this year for failing to fight hard enough for democracy.
"One poll has shown that 54% of likely Arizona Democratic primary voters have a 'very unfavorable' view of Sinema," Boas noted. "Left-wing vitriol aimed at Sinema is a gusher on the internet. She is probably the most detested politician in the country today."