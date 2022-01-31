‘It’s good of him to confess!’ Trump mocked for admitting he wanted Pence to 'overturn the election'
President Donald Trump (Screen cap)

Former president Donald Trump issued a statement Sunday that appeared to acknowledge his efforts to get former Vice President Mike Pence to "overturn the election" and "change the outcome."

“If the Vice President (Mike Pence) had 'absolutely no right' to change the Presidential Election results in the Senate, despite fraud and many other irregularities, how come the Democrats and RINO Republicans, like Wacky Susan Collins, are desperately trying to pass legislation that will not allow the Vice President to change the results of the election?" Trump said in the statement, apparently referring to efforts to reform the Electoral Count Act, to spell out that the vice president can't unilaterally flip states.

"Actually, what they are saying, is that Mike Pence did have the right to change the outcome, and they now want to take that right away. Unfortunately, he didn’t exercise that power, he could have overturned the Election!” Trump said.

Responding to Trump's statement, conservative attorney George Conway of the Lincoln Project wrote: "The answer is: The Twelfth Amendment and the Electoral Count Act of 1887 already make it entirely clear that the Vice President merely opens the envelopes. But sometimes we want to make laws even clearer so that even semiliterate psychopaths have a chance at understanding them."

The New York Times' Maggie Haberman wrote that Trump was "saying the quiet part out loud about overturning an election."

More below.




2020 Election SmartNews